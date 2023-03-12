Black (thumb) has appeared in five Cactus League games to date and has gone 4-for-6 with two doubles, a walk and two RBI while logging 13 innings at third base.

Black's stint in the Arizona Fall League was cut short when he fractured his left thumb while sliding into a base, but he doesn't look to be under any restrictions in spring training. The 22-year-old saw most of his action between second base and the outfield during his time in the minors in 2022, but the Brewers' decision to deploy him exclusively at the hot corner in spring training could be a sign that he'll settle into a regular spot at third base during the upcoming minor-league campaign. Black is expected to begin the year at either High-A Wisconsin or Double-A Biloxi.