Brewers' Tyler Black: Makes season debut at Triple-A
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Black (hand) was reinstated from Triple-A Nashville's 7-day injured list Wednesday and went 0-for-3 with a walk and an RBI while playing eight innings in left field in a 5-2 loss to Norfolk.
Black was cleared to make his 2025 debut for the Triple-A club after completing his recovery from surgery to repair a fractured right hand, which he sustained late in spring training. Before he was activated, Black played 10 games in a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League, slashing .387/.513/.613 with one home run in 39 plate appearances. Black should handle an everyday role with Nashville and will likely see starts in the infield in addition to both corner-outfield spots.
More News
-
Brewers' Tyler Black: Closing in on 2025 Triple-A debut•
-
Brewers' Tyler Black: Rehabbing in Arizona•
-
Brewers' Tyler Black: Out 6-to-8 weeks with hand fracture•
-
Brewers' Tyler Black: Optioned to Nashville•
-
Brewers' Tyler Black: Making spring debut Sunday•
-
Brewers' Tyler Black: Hits off tee Tuesday•