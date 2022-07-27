Black was diagnosed with a fractured left scapula Tuesday and will miss the rest of the 2022 season, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Black suffered the injury July 10 while making a diving attempt in the field, and it will bring his campaign with High-A Wisconsin to an early end. The 22-year-old isn't expected to require surgery and could be available to play in the fall and/or winter leagues. He'll finish the year with a .281/.406/.424 slash line, four home runs, 35 RBI and 13 stolen bases in 64 games for the Timber Rattlers.