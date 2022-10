Black (shoulder) has played in six Arizona Fall League games to date, batting .231 with a 5:9 BB:K and two stolen bases.

Black missed the final two months of the minor-league season with a fractured left scapula, but he's starting to make up for the lost at-bats by taking part in the AFL. The Brewers also plan on giving the 22-year-old exposure to second base, shortstop and center field during his time in Arizona.