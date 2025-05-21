Black (hand) began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League last Thursday and has slashed .455/.571/.818 over 14 plate appearances through his first four games.
Black remains on Triple-A Nashville's injured list after he sustained a fractured hamate bone in his right hand late in spring training, but he looks to be close to making his season debut with Milwaukee's top affiliate. The 24-year-old appeared in 18 games with the big club in 2024 and retains a spot on the Brewers' 40-man roster, but once activated, he'll likely need to turn in a solid run of production at the plate with Nashville before he garners consideration for a call-up.
