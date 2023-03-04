Brewers manager Craig Counsell said that Naquin's scratch for Saturday's Cactus League game due to shoulder discomfort was precautionary, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Naquin was scratched with a sore shoulder shortly before their game against the Giants. "It's just a Spring Training precautionary thing," Counsell said. "His shoulder is bugging him a little bit so we gave him a day." Naquin may not be back in the lineup Sunday if he's still bothered by the shoulder, but this does not appear to be an injury that will carry into the regular season.