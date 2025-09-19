Renz logged a 2.33 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 21:10 K:BB and 48.9 percent groundball rate in 19.1 innings across five appearances for Single-A Carolina.

The 18-year-old righty logged a 3.50 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 46:15 K:BB in 54 innings across 12 appearances in the Arizona Complex League before getting promoted to the Mudcats on July 24. The Brewers gave Renz a significantly over-slot ($852.5K) signing bonus in the 18th round of last year's draft and he didn't make his pro debut until this summer. The walks ticked up with his promotion but so did the strikeouts, and Renz has a full starter's arsenal with a two distinct breaking balls and a low-90s fastball with good characteristics. As he fills out his 6-foot-4 frame, Renz's fastball should tick up to be a plus or better offering. He'll likely return to Single-A to begin 2026 while looking to cut the walks and build on this year's 73.1 innings.