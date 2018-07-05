Brewers' Tyler Saladino: Activated Thursday
Saladino (ankle) was reinstated from the 10-day disabled list Thursday.
Saladino will return to major-league action after suffering a sprained ankle May 29. The Brewers designated Eric Sogard for assignment and shifted Orlando Arcia to Triple-A Colorado Springs, so Saladino figures to share time with Brad Miller at shortstop upon his activation. Saladino is hitting .311 with three homers and eight RBI through 22 games in 2018.
More News
-
Brewers' Tyler Saladino: Shifts rehab to Triple-A•
-
Brewers' Tyler Saladino: Kicks off rehab assignment•
-
Brewers' Tyler Saladino: Progressing as expected•
-
Brewers' Tyler Saladino: Taking light swings•
-
Brewers' Tyler Saladino: Lands on DL•
-
Brewers' Tyler Saladino: Dealing with left ankle sprain•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Anderson, Piscotty signs
What do we make of recent strong performances from the likes of Jose Urena, Stephen Piscotty...
-
Fantasy baseball: Goldschmidt in top 25
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Bullpen: Dominguez, Rondon earning saves
Seranthony Dominguez and Hector Rondon continue to pile up saves for their respective teams...
-
Waivers: Ohtani back; Garcia raking
The two-way player is down to a one-player for the time being, but Scott White says Shohei...
-
Why you shouldn't drop Jon Gray
Jon Gray got a surprise demotion to Triple-A over the weekend, but Scott White explains why...
-
Waivers: Solid outfield options
Heath Cummings looks at Avisail Garcia's recent hot streak and whether he can repeat 2017.