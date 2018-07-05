Saladino (ankle) was reinstated from the 10-day disabled list Thursday.

Saladino will return to major-league action after suffering a sprained ankle May 29. The Brewers designated Eric Sogard for assignment and shifted Orlando Arcia to Triple-A Colorado Springs, so Saladino figures to share time with Brad Miller at shortstop upon his activation. Saladino is hitting .311 with three homers and eight RBI through 22 games in 2018.

