Brewers' Tyler Saladino: Avoids arbitration
Saladino agreed to a one-year, $887,500 deal with the Brewers, avoiding arbitration, Jon Heyman of FancredSports.com reports.
He hit .246/.302/.398 with five home runs in 130 plate appearances with the Brewers last season. Saladino will likely shift between Triple-A and the majors in 2019, as he has one option year remaining. He simply provides the Brewers with organizational depth and likely won't play enough to be a viable fantasy option.
