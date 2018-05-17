Brewers' Tyler Saladino: Blasts solo home run
Saladino went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's win over the Diamondbacks.
It was just his second start since coming over to Milwaukee, but Saladino is off to a hot start with his new club. In just 12 at-bats, the 28-year-old already has two home runs, a double and four RBI. It's a small sample size, but with Orlando Arcia hitting just .211 as the everyday shortstop, Saladino could have the opportunity to work his way toward more regular at-bats if he can sustain his recent level of production.
