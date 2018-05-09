Saladino was called up from Triple-A Colorado Springs on Wednesday.

Saladino will head back to the major leagues after slashing .268/.375/.415 with six RBI and five stolen bases over 12 games with the Brewers' Triple-A club this season. During 79 games with the White Sox in 2017, he hit .178 with a .483 OPS. He will serve as a backup infielder behind Jonathan Villar and Orlando Arcia for the time being.