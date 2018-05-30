Brewers' Tyler Saladino: Dealing with left ankle sprain
Saladino (ankle) underwent an X-ray after exiting Tuesday's game against the Cardinals and was diagnosed with a left ankle sprain, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
Saladino sustained the injury on the final out of the second inning as he rolled his left ankle making a force play at second base, requiring assistance to leave the field. The X-rays coming back negative is nonetheless a good sign, but the 28-year-old is still likely headed to the disabled list, although an official recovery timetable is not yet known.
