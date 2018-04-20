Brewers' Tyler Saladino: Dealt to Brewers
Saladino was traded to the Brewers on Thursday and will be assigned to Triple-A Colorado Springs.
The Brewers add some infield versatility with the acquisition of Saladino, who had been seeing inconsistent playing time with the White Sox thus far this season. He'll start out at Triple-A, so it's not a given that Saladino will be getting a call-up to the Brewers anytime soon. He does figure to see more regular playing time upon his arrival in Colorado Springs. Saladino is a career .231/.281/.330 hitter that can play up the middle or at third base.
