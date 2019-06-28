Brewers' Tyler Saladino: Enters timeshare at shortstop
Saladino, who is starting at shortstop and hitting ninth Friday against the Pirates, will share duties with Orlando Arcia going forward, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. "I think at least for a while here we're going to share some time at shortstop," Counsell said. "Sally's going to play quite a bit of shortstop."
Arcia is younger and the more flashy defender, but he hasn't provided much with the bat, especially in the month of June (.190 AVG, four walks in 84 at-bats). Saladino hit .288/.375/.568 with 14 home runs and six steals in 264 plate appearances at Triple-A.
