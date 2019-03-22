Brewers' Tyler Saladino: Fails to make team
Saladino was optioned to minor-league camp Friday.
Saladino and fellow utility man Cory Spangenberg were each optioned Friday, as the Brewers are comfortable with Hernan Perez backing up multiple positions. The pair will fight to be the first option called upon when injuries strike the big-league roster.
