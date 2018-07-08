Saladino will start at shortstop and bat seventh Sunday against the Braves.

It's the fourth consecutive start for Saladino, who has been put to work immediately since returning from the 10-day disabled list Thursday. Saladino has already made an offensive impact with a home run, three RBI and stolen base in his first three games back, but it's his superior defense that could continue to make him the favored option at shortstop over Brad Miller, who now seems to be poaching playing time from Jonathan Villar at second base.

