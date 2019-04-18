Brewers' Tyler Saladino: Hot start at Triple-A level
Saladino is hitting .304/.373/.826 with six home runs and 14 RBI through 13 games with Triple-A San Antonio.
While the Brewers' Triple-A affiliate no longer resides in the thin air of Colorado Springs, Saladino is hitting like it is. The hot start is unlikely to earn Saladino a promotion with the Brewers' active roster full, but it does increase the chances he gets the call over teammate Cory Spangenberg should the Brewers need to bring up an infielder from the minors.
