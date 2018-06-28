Brewers' Tyler Saladino: Kicks off rehab assignment
Saladino will begin a three-day rehab assignment at Low-A Wisconsin on Thursday.
Saladino has been sidelined for about a month with a left ankle sprain, so he could move his rehab assignment to a higher-level affiliate after suiting up for Wisconsin from Thursday through Saturday. Prior to hitting the 10-day disabled list in late May, Saladino had slashed .324/.359/.622 through 16 games with the Brewers. Once reinstated, Saladino could merit consideration for a full-time role at shortstop, a position the Brewers have struggled to find consistent offense from this season.
More News
-
Brewers' Tyler Saladino: Progressing as expected•
-
Brewers' Tyler Saladino: Taking light swings•
-
Brewers' Tyler Saladino: Lands on DL•
-
Brewers' Tyler Saladino: Dealing with left ankle sprain•
-
Brewers' Tyler Saladino: Suffers ankle injury Tuesday•
-
Brewers' Tyler Saladino: Not in Sunday's lineup•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, trade chart
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest fantasy baseball...
-
Waivers: Underowned Rays
Heath Cummings looks at three underowned Rays and their performance Tuesday night.
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Where does soon-to-return Robbie Ray rank among DL stashes, and what does it say about the...
-
Four rookies showing ace potential
Plenty of rookie pitchers come up and make an impact, but these four in particular have our...
-
Waivers: Stroman and Miller back
Heath Cummings looks at the return of Marcus Stroman and Shelby Miller.
-
Fantasy Trade Chart: Goldy surging
Scott White is a senior Fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest Trade Chart