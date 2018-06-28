Saladino will begin a three-day rehab assignment at Low-A Wisconsin on Thursday.

Saladino has been sidelined for about a month with a left ankle sprain, so he could move his rehab assignment to a higher-level affiliate after suiting up for Wisconsin from Thursday through Saturday. Prior to hitting the 10-day disabled list in late May, Saladino had slashed .324/.359/.622 through 16 games with the Brewers. Once reinstated, Saladino could merit consideration for a full-time role at shortstop, a position the Brewers have struggled to find consistent offense from this season.

More News
Our Latest Stories