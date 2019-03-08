Brewers' Tyler Saladino: Launches first homer of spring
Saladino went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and two runs scored Thursday against the White Sox.
Saladino belted his first home run of spring training in the fifth inning to even the score. He drew the nod at left field in Thursday's 9-5 loss and will continue to be evaluated as an outfielder throughout camp. Saladino's bat has been impressive to this point, as he's slashing .304/.360/.882 with a home run, two RBI, a stolen base and two runs scored.
