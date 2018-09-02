Saladino homered as a pinch hitter in the ninth inning of Saturday's loss to the Nationals.

The veteran infielder led off the final frame with his fifth big fly of the season to bring the Brewers within one run, but Justin Miller settled down to squash the rally. Saladino was recalled for Saturday's roster expansion, but with Milwaukee's suddenly loaded infield, he'll struggle to find regular playing time over the final month.