Saladino will start at shortstop and bat fifth Sunday against the Pirates.

Saladino had recorded exactly two hits in three consecutive games before the streak came to an end in the second half of Saturday's doubleheader loss. He'll be in the lineup again in the Brewers' final game before the All-Star break, marking Saladino's seventh straight start at shortstop. While it's clear that Saladino is viewed as the primary option at the position for the time being, the Brewers' rumored interest in trading for Orioles superstar shortstop Manny Machado will leave Saladino's rest-of-season outlook in flux coming out of the All-Star break.