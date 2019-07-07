Brewers' Tyler Saladino: Making fourth start in five games
Saladino will start at shortstop and bat eighth Sunday against the Pirates.
He'll crack the lineup for the fourth time in five games, this time seeing action in the infield after making his previous two starts in left field. Manager Craig Counsell suggested last week that Saladino and Orlando Arcia would operate in a timeshare at shortstop going forward, so Saladino could continue to receive at least semi-regular at-bats in the second half even if Arcia has fully recovered from the left shoulder injury he suffered in Saturday's loss to the Pirates. Arcia is out of the lineup for the Brewers' final game before the All-Star break but could be available off the bench, per Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
