Brewers' Tyler Saladino: Making late push
Saladino went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run in Thursday's spring game against the Dodgers.
Saladino has been a bit quiet this spring, but that was not the case the last two days, as he piled up six RBI over just four at-bats. Saladino remains in contention for a spot on the Brewers' Opening Day roster, but he could find himself on the outside looking in when the team breaks camp in just a few days.
