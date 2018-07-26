Saladino is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Giants, according to Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle.

Saladino had started every game at shortstop since July 10, but he will come off the bench Thursday while Orlando Arcia gets the nod at the position. The Brewers have not revealed their plans for the position moving forward, but Arcia at least figures to play frequently, and could push Saladino back to a bench role entirely.