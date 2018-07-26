Brewers' Tyler Saladino: Not in Thursday's lineup
Saladino is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Giants, according to Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle.
Saladino had started every game at shortstop since July 10, but he will come off the bench Thursday while Orlando Arcia gets the nod at the position. The Brewers have not revealed their plans for the position moving forward, but Arcia at least figures to play frequently, and could push Saladino back to a bench role entirely.
More News
-
Brewers' Tyler Saladino: Looks like everyday shortstop•
-
Brewers' Tyler Saladino: Not starting Monday•
-
Brewers' Tyler Saladino: Garners fourth straight start•
-
Brewers' Tyler Saladino: Activated Thursday•
-
Brewers' Tyler Saladino: Shifts rehab to Triple-A•
-
Brewers' Tyler Saladino: Kicks off rehab assignment•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Prospects: Eloy, Vlad closing in?
Eloy Jimenez and Vladimir Guerrero are back to health and back to raking, so are they closing...
-
Waivers: Add Beeks, Tate?
The trades for Zach Britton and Nate Eovaldi may change the balance of power in the AL East,...
-
10 whose value may change at deadline
We've already seen the value of Manny Machado and Brad Hand impacted by trades, and we're not...
-
Fantasy baseball trade chart: Fade Ray
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Top-200 rest-of-season rankings
See Scott White's top-200 rankings for the rest of the season in H2H points leagues.
-
Waivers: Two league-winners?
Is this just a hot streak or are Carlos Rodon and Michael Conforto going to carry your team...