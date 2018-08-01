Saladino was demoted to Triple-A Colorado Springs on Wednesday.

After the Brewers acquired Jonathan Schoop from the Orioles just before Tuesday's trade deadline, Saladino will be sent to the minors to make room on the 25-man roster. The 29-year-old shortstop has hit .259 with four homers and 15 RBI through 43 games in the big leagues, and he figures to return once the rosters expand in September.

More News
Our Latest Stories