Saladino went 2-for-5 with a double, two RBI and a run scored in the Brewers' 17-6 win over the Mets on Saturday.

Since his May 9 promotion to the big club, Saladino has gone 12-for-34 (.353 average) with three home runs, eight RBI and six runs. With the Brewers recently optioning Orlando Arcia to Triple-A Colorado Springs, Saladino should be in store for at least semi-frequent work at shortstop while his bat continues to sizzle. He's started three of the Brewers' last four games at the position.