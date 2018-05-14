Saladino went 2-for-4 with an RBI and two runs in Sunday's victory over the Rockies.

Saladino started for the first time since being called up by the Brewers, and he was plenty productive in place of Orlando Arcia, who got the day off. Arcia is going to see the bulk of the starts at shortstop, but as the Brewers' roster stands, Saladino looks to be the top option to fill in at the position when Arcia needs a day off.