Manager Craig Counsell said Sunday that Saladino is making "very good progress" in his recovery from his ankle injury, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Saladino resumed baseball activities around the middle of the month and has not experienced any setbacks since. As a result, Counsell indicated Saladino is close to heading out on a rehab assignment. Saladino was seeing semi-regular playing time around the time of his injury and more than held his own, so there is a good chance he gets a shot at playing a similar role once he is back at 100 percent.