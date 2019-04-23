Brewers' Tyler Saladino: Promoted to big leagues
Saladino was recalled from Triple-A San Antonio on Tuesday.
Saladino will make his first big-league appearance of 2019 after serving in a variety of roles for the Brewers down the stretch last season. He's pieced together a .276 batting average with six homers and 15 RBI over 17 games with the Missions this season.
More News
-
Brewers' Tyler Saladino: Hot start at Triple-A level•
-
Brewers' Tyler Saladino: Fails to make team•
-
Brewers' Tyler Saladino: Making late push•
-
Brewers' Tyler Saladino: Launches first homer of spring•
-
Brewers' Tyler Saladino: Slated to play outfield in camp•
-
Brewers' Tyler Saladino: To split time at second base•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball hitting matchups, Wk. 5
SportsLine's weekly hitting matchup analyzer just made the call on every team this week
-
Can plate discipline identify breakouts?
Swing at good pitches; don't swing at bad ones. It seems simple enough. Here are four hitters...
-
Top 35 IL stash rankings
While a whole host of players landed on the IL this weekend, others are nearing a return. Scott...
-
Jose Ramirez and other buy-lows
People are beginning to worry about Jose Ramirez, but Scott White thinks it's a great opportunity...
-
Waivers and Monday's winners/losers
Gregory Polanco is back from the injured list. Heath Cummings tells you about that and more...
-
Fantasy baseball pitching rankings, Wk 5
William Dubiel is a 15-year Fantasy baseball veteran