Saladino will be recalled from Triple-A San Anttonio, Robert Murray of The Athletic reports.

Saladino will likely take over the utility role of Hernan Perez, who was designated for assignment as part of several roster moves made by the Brewers. He's gotten only two plate appearances in the big leagues this season, and owns .233/.283/.338 line across 995 plate appearances for his career. However, Saladino has had a strong campaign through 264 plate appearances with San Antonio, racking up a .288/.375/.568 line.

