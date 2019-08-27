Brewers' Tyler Saladino: Receives cortisone shot
Saladino received a cortisone shot in his left shoulder Tuesday and will head to Arizona for rehab, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
While Saldino's minor-league campaign has likely come to an end, it still seems possible he could re-emerge with Milwaukee in September when rosters expand. The details surrounding his shoulder injury remain murky.
