Brewers' Tyler Saladino: Second grand slam in as many days
Saladino hit a grand slam Monday for the second day in a row. He also added a walk and a stolen base in the Brewers' loss to the Reds.
Saladino's second grand slam in as many days gave the Brewers a 5-4 lead in the eighth inning, but they were unable to hold the lead in the ninth, and ultimately fell to the Reds. Saladino tallied just four hits over his first 43 at-bats with the Brewers this season, but he tallied three base knocks over his last four games, including the two big flies. Saladino has started 13 times in 21 games since being recalled June 28, and his showing the last couple days could help him continue playing semi-frequently.
