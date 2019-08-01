Brewers' Tyler Saladino: Sent to minors
Saladino was optioned to Triple-A San Antonio on Thursday, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Saladino struggled mightily during his most recent stint with the Brewers, slashing .127/.203/.222 with two home runs and two stolen bases in 26 games. Prospect Trent Grisham was summoned from the minors and will take Saladino's spot on the active roster.
