Saladino is out of the lineup Sunday against the Giants.

Saladino is on the bench for the third time in four games and seems to have at least temporarily surrendered the starting role at shortstop to Orlando Arcia, who was recalled from Triple-A Colorado Springs on Thursday. While Arcia receives high marks for his defense, his 28 wRC+ is the worst among all players with at least 200 plate appearances this season. With that in mind, it's not difficult to envision Saladino ultimately reclaiming primary duties at shortstop.