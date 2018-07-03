Brewers' Tyler Saladino: Shifts rehab to Triple-A
Saladino moved his rehab assignment to Triple-A Colorado Springs on Monday and went 1-for-3 with a double and a walk in the affiliate's 4-3 loss to Round Rock.
Saladino played all nine innings in the field and looks to be on the brink of a return from the 10-day disabled list now that he has gotten in four rehab games, with the first three coming at Low-A Wisconsin last week. Once he rejoins the big club -- likely at some point over the weekend -- Saladino may settle into the short side of a platoon at shortstop with Brad Miller, who has fared well as the Brewers' primary option at the position since replacing the struggling Orlando Arcia.
