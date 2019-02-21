Manager Craig Counsell said Saladino will be looked at in the outfield during spring training, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Saladino was originally tabbed to split time at the keystone with Hernan Perez and Cory Spangenberg, but the offseason acquisition of Mike Moustakas leaves the 29-year-old without a role heading into camp. As it stands, he's expected to see time all around the diamond during spring training as he looks to secure a spot on Milwaukee's Opening Day roster as a utility man. In 58 games last season, Saladino hit .246 with five homers.