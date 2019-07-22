Saladino went 1-for-3 with a grand slam and a walk in Sunday's victory over Arizona.

With the Brewers behind 4-0 in the fourth inning, Saladino stepped up to the plate with the bases loaded and cranked a 400-foot homer to left field to tie the score. The blast was his first extra-base hit of the season and marked the first grand slam of his career. The big hit also produced the first four runs batted in this season for the 30-year-old. Despite the productive afternoon, his slash line still sits at an underwhelming .115/.148/.173 through 52 at-bats.

