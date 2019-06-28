Saladino will start at shortstop and hit ninth in Friday's game against the Pirates.

Saladino was recalled from Triple-A San Antonio on Friday, and he will not have to wait to make his first start at the big-league level this season. While Saladino will start Friday, his inclusion in the lineup simply allows regular shortstop Orlando Arcia to take a day off, and Saladino will fill some sort of superutility role for the Brewers' moving forward.