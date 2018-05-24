Brewers' Tyler Saladino: Swats another homer Wednesday
Saladino went 2-for-4 with a solo homer and an additional RBI in Wednesday's 9-2 win over the Diamondbacks.
Saladino has been on a tear since his promotion from Triple-A Colorado Springs earlier in the month, hitting a ridiculous .429/.455/.905 with three homers and six RBI in 10 games. He's only hit double-digit homers oncein his eight-year professional career -- with High-A Winston-Salem in 2011 -- so he likely won't continue to leave the yard at this rate. That said, he hit .282 with eight homers and 11 steals in 93 games for the White Sox in 2016, so it isn't difficult to see him continuing to contribute if he sees more opportunities, which manager Craig Counsell noted as a possibly following Wednesday's game, according to Adam McCalvy of MLB.com. "He's certainly pushing for more playing time, he really is," Counsell said. "He's played really well in all facets of the game."
