Saladino (ankle) was taking light swings in the indoor batting cage Saturday, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Haudricourt indicates Saladino has yet to be cleared for on-field work, indicating there's a lot of progress to be made before thinking about a return. The 27-year-old should require a minor-league rehab assignment as well, making a return prior to early July unlikely.

More News
Our Latest Stories