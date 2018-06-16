Brewers' Tyler Saladino: Takings light swings
Saladino (ankle) was taking light swings in the indoor batting cage Saturday, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Haudricourt indicates Saladino has yet to be cleared for on-field work, indicating there's a lot of progress to be made before thinking about a return. The 27-year-old should require a minor-league rehab assignment as well, making a return prior to early July unlikely.
