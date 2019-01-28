Saladino is slated to share time at second base with Cory Spangenberg and Hernan Perez, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Milwaukee has yet to acquire an established every-day second baseman, so manager Craig Counsell is planning on using a variety of talent at the keystone for the 2019 season. That could change if the Brewers make a move prior to Opening Day, however. Saladino finished the 2018 season batting .246 with five home runs and 16 RBI through 58 games in the big leagues.