Webb was designated for assignment by the Brewers on Saturday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Webb was cast off the 40-man roster in order to make room for J.J. Hoover, who was recalled by the Brewers prior to Saturday's game. In another corresponding move, Brandon Woodruff was sent down to Triple-A Colorado Springs. Unless claimed off waivers, Webb will stay with the Sky Sox for the onset of the 2018 campaign.