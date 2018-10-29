Taylor was added to the Brewers' 40-man roster Monday.

Taylor was added to the 40-man roster in order to protect the soon-to-be 25-year-old from the upcoming Rule 5 draft. A second-round pick in 2012, Taylor hit .278/.321/.504 with 20 homers and 13 stolen bases for Triple-A Colorado Springs in 2018.

