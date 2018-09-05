Brewers' Tyrone Taylor: Big season at Triple-A level
Taylor hit .278/.321/.504 with 20 home runs, 80 RBI and 13 stolen bases in 119 games with Triple-A Colorado Springs this season.
Once considered one of the Brewers' top prospects, Taylor endured a few trying seasons once reaching the Double-A level late in 2014, but he took full advantage of the hitter-friendly PCL in 2018 and finished with the best power numbers of his career. Taylor will turn 25 in January, so he's not going to jump back onto prospect lists during the offseason. However, he will be eligible for the Rule 5 draft for the first time, and there's a chance he could get a look from another squad if left unprotected by the Brewers.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Help from Mejia, Robles?
A couple of high-profile call-ups have Fantasy owners seeking answers, but Scott White says...
-
Waivers: Roster expansion reveals stars
The season might be winding down, but with rosters expanding, there's plenty of new faces for...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 24
Some younger players are poised to make an impact in the first week of September. Scott White...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 24
A holiday on Monday means a busy week of baseball action, but September call-ups limit the...
-
Ranking the top 25 DL stashes
With the DL becoming less relevant by the day, Scott White wonders how likely certain players...
-
Minor League Barometer: Trending?
Who is about to be promoted to the bigs for September? Here are some of the most prominent...