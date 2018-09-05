Taylor hit .278/.321/.504 with 20 home runs, 80 RBI and 13 stolen bases in 119 games with Triple-A Colorado Springs this season.

Once considered one of the Brewers' top prospects, Taylor endured a few trying seasons once reaching the Double-A level late in 2014, but he took full advantage of the hitter-friendly PCL in 2018 and finished with the best power numbers of his career. Taylor will turn 25 in January, so he's not going to jump back onto prospect lists during the offseason. However, he will be eligible for the Rule 5 draft for the first time, and there's a chance he could get a look from another squad if left unprotected by the Brewers.

More News
Our Latest Stories