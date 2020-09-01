Taylor was recalled by the Brewers on Tuesday.
Taylor appeared in 15 games for the Brewers last season, and he'll return to the active roster after Jedd Gyorko was placed on the bereavement list Tuesday. He impressed at the team's alternate training site this year but should serve in a depth role during his time in the big leagues.
