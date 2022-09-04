Taylor went 3-for-5 with two home runs, a double, a stolen base, three total runs and three total RBI in Saturdays' 8-6 extra-inning win against Arizona.

Taylor came up big for Milwaukee in the win, giving the team a 4-3 lead with his solo homer in the sixth inning and providing the winning margin with a two-run, 428-foot shot in the top of the 10th. It was the first multi-homer game of the season for Taylor, who has posted career highs with 15 home runs and 44 RBI on the campaign. Taylor has been seeing his playing time dip after a rough August, so perhaps this performance will help him get back into the lineup more often.