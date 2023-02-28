Brewers manager Craig Counsell said Tuesday that Taylor (elbow) is in jeopardy of missing the start of the regular season, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Taylor was diagnosed with a right elbow sprain earlier this month and hasn't processed as quickly as hoped. He had been penciled in as the Opening Day right fielder for Milwaukee. Maybe that job now falls to non-roster invitee Tyler Naquin. Brian Anderson could also get looks in right, and the Brewers do have a number of highly-touted outfield prospects.