Brewers' Tyrone Taylor: Faring well in first Triple-A action
Taylor is 13-for-38 (.342) with two home runs, seven RBI, three steals and a 3:5 BB:K through 11 games with Triple-A Colorado Springs.
Taylor had a few rough years after jumping onto the prospect scene after a fine 2014 season, culminating in an injury-riddled 2017 that saw him play just 32 minor-league games. The Brewers still decided to advance him to the Triple-A level for the first time, though, and he has taken full advantage of the hitter-friendly conditions in the PCL. At 24 years old Taylor is unlikely to find himself back on prospect lists anytime soon, but he is doing his best to show he is still worthy of consideration for a spot on a major-league roster.
