Taylor will start in right field and bat fifth Thursday against the Pirates.

He'll be included in the lineup for the fifth time in six games, with his last two starts coming at the expense of Avisail Garcia. The Brewers could be inclined the ride the hotter bat of the two outfielders, as both have provided similar production on the whole this season. Taylor owns a .727 OPS over 127 plate appearances, while Garcia is holding down a .750 OPS in 283 plate appearances.